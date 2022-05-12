UrduPoint.com

Foreign Tourists Impressed By Peshawar, City House Museums

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Foreign tourists here Thursday visited different historical sites of the city including City House and Peshawar Museums where they were fascinated by its beautiful architecture, culture, love and sincerity of citizens

They encouraged foreigners all around the world to visit Peshawar and lauded the efforts of Directorate of Archeology & Museums KP who have maintained all the historic sites.

They visited the historic Sethi House, Ali Mardan Valley and Peshawar Museums and highly impressed its architecture and artifacts of Ghandhara Civilization.

