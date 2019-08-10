UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Visits Of Punjab Ministers, Officials Without Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Permission Banned

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:34 PM

Foreign visits of Punjab ministers, officials without Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar permission banned

Punjab Government while issuing a new austerity policy has imposed ban upon foreign visits of provincial ministers and officials without permission.Government has introduced this new policy under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Punjab Government while issuing a new austerity policy has imposed ban upon foreign visits of provincial ministers and officials without permission.Government has introduced this new policy under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.This new austerity policy was issued for financial year 2019-20.Under this policy, foreign visits of ministers and officials are now linked to prior approval of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.Provincial ministers will not undergo their treatment abroad too.

On the other hand, ban has also been imposed upon the purchase of air conditioners and new vehicles from national exchequer besides organizing seminars and workshops in five star hotels and decorating their homes.

.According to Punjab government, ban has also been imposed upon supplementary grant.Advertisement of development projects will be given through PC-1.A formal notification for this new austerity policy has also been issued.Provincial minister for finance Makhdum Hashim Bakht was appointed chairman of this committee.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

21 mobile dispensaries facility provided to cattle ..

7 minutes ago

Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to bac ..

7 minutes ago

US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

International community supporting Pakistan's stan ..

7 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

21 minutes ago

Dr Sania lauded PASSD for efficiently control pov ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.