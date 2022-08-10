UrduPoint.com

Foreigner Doctor Found Dead In Nishtar Medical University Hostel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Foreigner doctor found dead in Nishtar Medical University hostel

A foreigner doctor, who graduated from Nishtar Medical College in 2011, was found dead in a Nishtar Medical University (NMU) hostel here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A foreigner doctor, who graduated from Nishtar Medical College in 2011, was found dead in a Nishtar Medical University (NMU) hostel here on Wednesday.

An official source said that Dr Abdul Aziz was found dead in room no 17 of Jamal Bhutta hostel of NMU this morning.

The police were informed about it and DSP and SSP Cantt reached the spot, the source stated.

A police spokesperson said that the police were altered at 9:45 a.m., adding that PSFA team along with DSP and SSP Cantt reached the hostel.

A body was found in lavatory of room no 17 of Jamal Bhutta hostel having a cloth wrapped around neck.

When the team removed the cloth, the police found three cuts around the neck of the deceased, he said and added that the doctor was identified as Abdul Aziz who had stayed at the hostel for his FCPS examination with a friend, Dr Abdur Rehman.

Related Topics

Dead Police Doctor Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court cancels full court reference schedul ..

Supreme Court cancels full court reference schedule in honour of Justice Syed Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petition against new delimi ..

Supreme Court adjourns petition against new delimitation of constituencies

2 minutes ago
 President for enhancing quality, outreach of dista ..

President for enhancing quality, outreach of distance learning programs

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctors examine 3,764 patients at free e ..

Pakistani doctors examine 3,764 patients at free eye camp in Kabul

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela ..

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

4 minutes ago
 WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.