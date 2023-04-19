UrduPoint.com

Foreigner Robbed In Saddar By Imposters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Foreigner robbed in Saddar by imposters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A foreign national was robbed of cash by some imposters in the Saddar area on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Abdullah Haroon Road in the Saddar area when the victim Turkish citizen was going to a money exchange after parking his car.

A spokesman for South Zone police confirming the incident told that some imposters wearing police uniforms in a private car stopped the Turkish citizen on the pretext of checking his bag and escaped taking his bag.

A case under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code had been registered on the complaint of the victim and the search to apprehend the accused had also been initiated.

