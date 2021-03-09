UrduPoint.com
Foreigner Sustains Minor Injuries In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Foreigner sustains minor injuries in firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A foreigner sustained minor injuries while a passerby was also injured in a firing incident in Baghdadi area of the megalopolis on Tuesday.

According to police, a Chinese national identified as Jason s/o Yahoo sustained minor injuries due to glass break of his vehicle in firing near DMC school, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road, Lyari by two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike, while a passer by was also injured due to gun shots.

Injured passerby was identified as Khalid s/o Sher Muhammad age 40 years. He was shot in the stomach and hand.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) – South Zone Javed Akbar Riaz said that the Chinese national was on area visit along with his driver and interpreter when his vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.

He said according to preliminary investigations the incident seemed to be targeted attack. He said that shells of 9MM pistol were found from the crime scene, which were being sent for forensic.

The vehicle belonged to Sindh Solid Waste Management board.

