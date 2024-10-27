Open Menu

Foreigners Also Join 22nd JCAT Exam, Among 4971 Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The 22nd JCAT Examination was organised by the King Edward Medical University, here on Sunday.

The examination was conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses in all medical institutions across the province.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayaz made a detailed visit to the halls and described the arrangements as satisfactory. Controller of Examinations Prof.

Muhammad Haroon Hamid, Registrar KEMU Prof. Muhammad Imran and others were with him. It was held simultaneously.

Professor Mahmoud Ayyaz said that 11 halls of Punjab University and 7 halls of Nashtar Medical University Multan were used, while a total of 4971 candidates were registered, 128 foreign candidates were also included n the exam. Professor Haroon Hamid said that special arrangements were made for disabled and sick candidates.

