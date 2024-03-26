Open Menu

Foreigners Among Six Killed In Besham Suicide Attack: DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Foreigners among six killed in Besham suicide attack: DIG

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At least six people including foreign engineers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was allegedly attacked by a suicide bomber in Besham area here Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Malakand Police Muhammad Ali confirmed the incident and said the attack was suspected to be a suicide blast.

He said that the vehicle of the foreigners was en route to Kohistan from Islamabad.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.

APP/adi/

