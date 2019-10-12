UrduPoint.com
Foreigners Reaching Lahore For 3-day Int'l Carpet Show

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Foreign buyers and importers of Pakistani carpets have now started reaching provincial capital to participate in the three-day 37th International Carpet Show to be held jointly by Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here at Lahore Expo Centre from October 15, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign buyers and importers of Pakistani carpets have now started reaching provincial capital to participate in the three-day 37th International Carpet Show to be held jointly by Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here at Lahore Expo Centre from October 15, 2019.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir to media persons here Saturday that PCMEA warmly welcomed the foreigners. He also quoted the foreigners as saying that Pakistan was a peaceful country and they were comfortable over here.

To a question, he said that fine quality carpets would be put on display in the mega show that would help introduce local manufacturers to the foreign buyers. The successful holding of the international carpet show would not only strengthen the local carpet industry but also highlight soft image of the country to the world.

He said that foreign participants of the show would also be briefed about vast investments' opportunities and incentives for investors in Pakistan. The foreigners would also be convinced and encouraged to take benefits of investment opportunities available here, he asserted.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir also acknowledged the cooperation and support of the TDAP regarding holding of his mega event.

Earlier, chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the mega carpet show, while Carpet Show's Chief Organizer and Carpet Training Institute's Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik and senior members Muhammad Riaz, Saeed Khan and Akbar Malik attended the meeting.

