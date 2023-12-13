Open Menu

Foreigners Repatriation Case Sent To SC Judges Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the repatriation of foreigners to the judges committee for the formation of a larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the repatriation of foreigners to the judges committee for the formation of a larger bench.

The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, while hearing the case, observed that the petitioners had objected on the powers of caretaker government under Article 224 of the Constitution.

It said that in the matter of repatriation of foreigners, the interpretation of articles 9, 10 and 24 was required, and it was sending it to the judges committee under the SC (Practice & Procedure) Act for the formation a larger bench.

During hearing, the Federal Government and the Foreign Office submitted their comments.

The case was then adjourned till after the winter vacations.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Foreign Office Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

45 seconds ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

48 seconds ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

50 seconds ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

7 minutes ago
 China always played key role in development, stabi ..

China always played key role in development, stability of Pakistan: Mayor Karach ..

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
Fossil focus: key points of the Dubai climate deal

Fossil focus: key points of the Dubai climate deal

7 minutes ago
 APS attack anniversary: Nine years on, Pakistan's ..

APS attack anniversary: Nine years on, Pakistan's anti-terror strife continues t ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to be ..

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber ..

53 minutes ago
 US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decision ..

US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decisions

52 minutes ago
 Orderly room held with focus on addressing police ..

Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

53 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in so ..

Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan