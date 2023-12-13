Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the repatriation of foreigners to the judges committee for the formation of a larger bench.

The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, while hearing the case, observed that the petitioners had objected on the powers of caretaker government under Article 224 of the Constitution.

It said that in the matter of repatriation of foreigners, the interpretation of articles 9, 10 and 24 was required, and it was sending it to the judges committee under the SC (Practice & Procedure) Act for the formation a larger bench.

During hearing, the Federal Government and the Foreign Office submitted their comments.

The case was then adjourned till after the winter vacations.