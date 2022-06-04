UrduPoint.com

Foreigners' Security Cell To Be Set Up In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Foreigners' security cell to be set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday decided to set up a foreigners' security cell in the Central Police Office (CPO) with requisite staff and logistics.

The District Foreign Security Cell (DFSC) will be headed by additional superintendent operations under the supervision of DIG Operations.

It was decided in a meeting held in CPO under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Senior officers of Capital Police were present on the occasion.

It was decided to apply all the standard operating procedures for non-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security projects on the pattern of CPEC Security.

Similarly, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Security Division will audit the security arrangements periodically.

The Capital police will engage the services of Chinese speaking young Pakistani men and women to assist the Chinese living in non-CPEC projects and working for other private companies.

The meeting was informed that steps are taken following the Ministry of Interior directions regarding security of Chinese/foreign nationals. Necessary coordination will be done with Foreign office and other Law enforcement agencies.

Data integration at DFSC will be done with the help of National Database Registration Authority.

