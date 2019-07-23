Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not possible in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The equipment required for the forensic are not available in Pakistan, says Anwar Mansoor Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) The forensic audit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video is not possible in Pakistan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday resumed hearing of three petitions on the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments reference.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa presided over the hearing of the petitions seeking a directive from the apex court for the constitution of an inquiry committee or a judicial commission to probe the matter.

During the hearing, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said that the forensic of Judge Arshad Malik’s video is not possible in Pakistan. He further explained that these videos have been made between 2000 to 2003 and the equipment necessary for the forensic is not available in the country.

Anwar Mansoor Khan said that the FIA has registered a case over the judge being blackmailed over indecent video.

The FIA has registered a case against Mian Tariq Mehmood under Section 13 of Cyber Crime Act.

FIA Islamabad has registered the case and Mian Tariq Mehmood has been remanded in FIA’s custody twice.

Mian Tariq Mehmood allegedly made a vulgar video of Judge Arshad Malik and blackmailed him, which is a crime. He said that Mian Tariq has a lot more such videos that have been recovered from his house.

These videos have been found from Mian Tariq’s Bed Table. These videos also include the video that have been shown in police conference. Attorney General said that the blackmailing was done based on these videos and the meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also based on these videos.