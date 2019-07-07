UrduPoint.com
Forensic Audit Of Video To Make Things Clear: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the forensic audit of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz 's video regarding the judge of an accountability court would make things clear.

However, the accountability court judge had negated the claims and after his statement, the video had no importance, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed these views while talking to the media here.

He said that forensic audit of video would be done.

He said the government had not stopped PML-N public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to organise the public meeting.

