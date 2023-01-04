UrduPoint.com

Forensic Report Exposed False Claims Of Imran Khan: Sharjeel Memon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Forensic report exposed false claims of Imran Khan: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the Punjab Forensic Lab report has exposed the false claims of Imran Khan as an institution of PTI's government declared Imran Khan a liar.

The Information Minister in a statement issued here said that the forensic report of the Punjab government said that Imran Khan was not hit by 4 bullets but was hit by shrapnel of a bullet and metal.

"This cowardly person climbs on the container and keeps harassing innocent Pakistanis," he said adding that Imran Khan's bravery could be ascertained from the fact that he had confined himself in Zaman Park for 2 months only because of an injury due to a piece of metal.

He said that on the ground of fear arising out of a minor injury, a significant amount from the treasury of the Punjab government was being utilized for the security of Zaman Park.

The report also clarified that the PTI worker Moazzam was killed by a bullet fired from the container, Sharjeel Memon noted and said that an FIR of the murder of Moazzam should be registered against Imran Khan and his followers.

