Forensic report on sugar crises first step to break status quo: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Thursday said the forensic report on sugar crises was a proof that the PTI government believed in across-the-board accountability and rule of law.

It was clear message for the supporters of status quo and the clarity of the Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption was inevitable, she said in a press release issued here.

She said It's the manifesto of PTI that all cartels should be accountable.

Fehmida Jamali said, "It's unprecedented in any political government to form free and fair commission to probe the cartels and its equally unprecedented in any political government to make the report public, as mostly political governments don't afford to bear the pressures."