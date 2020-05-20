ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the forensic report on sugar scandal may be presented before the Cabinet during its meeting on Thursday.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was for the first time in the 70 years history of the country that any government conducted across the board inquiry into the mega sugar scandal and made it public.

The special assistant said after looking into the report, the beneficiary of the scandal would be exposed.