Forensic science plays vital role in criminal investigation: Hariz Nawaz

Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brig. (Retd) Haris Nawaz here on Saturday said that forensic science played a critical role in criminal investigation and scientific analysis could be the piece of the puzzle that helps unravel the mystery of what happened

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brig. (Retd) Haris Nawaz here on Saturday said that forensic science played a critical role in criminal investigation and scientific analysis could be the piece of the puzzle that helps unravel the mystery of what happened.

During his visit to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), established at the premises of Karachi University he appreciated the role of Dr. Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) for extending significant support.

The minister observed that ”SFDL delivering precise, accurate and timely analysis results, supporting towards the delivery of evidence-based justice system”, he appreciated.

Haris Nawaz also stressed on the importance of collection of evidences from a crime scene and said that the collection and packaging of evidence effectively was critical in a forensic investigation as this contributed to the successful completion of a case.

“Capacity building measures for the police investigators including proper training and necessary equipments are prerequisites to successfully solving a criminal case”, he added.

He issued directives to IGP Sindh for strengthening the training programs for the police officers regarding the collection, preservation and handling of the evidences from the crime scene, in consultation with SFDL.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi; Project Director and In-charge SFDL, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan; President, Law is my Protector, Ms Fouzia Tariq, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman and others were present on the occasion.