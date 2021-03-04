Forest and Wildlife deptt GB and AKHSS Gilgit celebrate World Wildlife Day 2021

WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Forest &Wildlife department GB and Agha Khan Higher Secondary School Gilgit celebrated World Wildlife Day 2021

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Nazeer Ahmed advocate have attended the program as Chief guest.

Keeping in view the secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Forest, Wildlife and Environment Department (GBFWED) and Agha Khan Higher Secondary School Gilgit(AKHSS) organized an engaging and informative program at AKHSS.

The purpose of day was to raise awareness on world's forests and woodlands and the preservation of the millions of livelihoods that depend directly on them, with a particular attention to the traditional knowledge of the communities who have managed forest ecosystems and its wildlife for periods.

Principal Agha Khan Higher Secondary School Gilgit, Zafar Iqbal welcomed the guests in the campus of AKHSS. The World Wildlife Day activity also aimed to raise awareness on the ecosystem of the Gilgit-Baltistan and to acquaint the students on the challenges faced to protect the wildlife. Two short documentary films were screened by WWF-Pakistan highlighting the snow leopard protection and conservation for the Himalayan ibexes.

Imtiaz Ahmed a wildlife filmmaker shared his experience as being a wildlife filmmaker and shared the news for capturing rare footage of snow leopard and its cubs in upper Hunza last week.

Art and painting competition was organized to engage and aware the students on the importance of the wildlife day. Alyaan Aleem secured 1st position in the painting competition, Aliyaan Amin bagged second position and Aliyaan Ahmed was bestowed with third position for their creative work and imagination.

Deputy Speaker awarded them special shield for their outstanding performance. All other students were given certificates for their participation and creative work.

Deputy Speaker GB Assembly also inaugurated plantation drive at the campus and emphasised to do more planation to live in a healthy environment. He urged that it's a core responsibility in a whole to pay back to the nature as Gilgit-Baltistan is unique features like mighty mountain ranges, worldly renowned glaciers, flora and fauna and diverse landscape, all we need to preserve and protect them for our future generations.

Haider Raza Regional Head WWF-Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan thanked all the distinguished guests for their participation and assured WWF-Pakistan would continue its effort in line with the SDGs for a healthy environment.