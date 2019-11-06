UrduPoint.com
Forest Area Increased By 6per Cent In KP: Minister

Forest area increased by 6per cent in KP: Minister

Forest area increased by 6per cent in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmurh here Wednesday directed concerned quarters to boost up pace of work on ongoing forestry related uplift schemes ensuring timely completion.

He expressed these directives while presiding over a meeting held here at Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) to review the pace of work on ongoing forestry related developmental schemes.

The minister said PFI would be made modern forestry institute of the country aiming devising methods to stop environmental pollution.

The meeting besides others was participated by Secretary Forest Shahidullah, Director General EPI Bashir Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forest Niaz Mohammad, Chief Conservator of Wildlife Mohammad Ali and other concerned officers.

On the occasion, the minister was informed that massive funds had been allocated for 25 schemes of forest department, 8 schemes of wildlife, three for environment and forestry schemes for merged areas.

The minister while stressing over promotion and protection of forest said maximum sapling should be cultivated on suitable places for beautification of the province.

He lauded the performance of forest department and said six percent forest area had been increased in the province so that the department should focus to complete entire schemes on time.

