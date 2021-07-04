UrduPoint.com
Forest Association Appeal CM To Scale Up Gradation

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Foresters and Forest Guard Association has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to resolve the issue of their scale up gradation, which has been pending for the last four years, and to provide them with facilities for effective protection of forests.

This appeal was made by PFFGA President Hafiz Sajjad and Vice President Mian Imran in a meeting of the body held here on Sunday.

They said the field workers of Punjab Forest Department were playing a leading role in making the PM's 10 billion tree Tsunami project a success but they were facing a number of problems rest with government to be resolved.

Mian Imran said that the Cabinet Committee of Punjab government was not paying heed towards our scale up gradation. "Since last four years, we are eyeing on the action rests with this committee but our hopes haven't turned into reality yet", he added. He appealed to CM Punjab to ask the committee concerned to resolve this issue at an earliest.

They also complained of having no latest facilities to effectively safe the forest from timber mafia. "We are running short the good transport, weapons and other facilities due to which unable to protect the trees from cutting by the timber mafia.

