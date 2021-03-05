UrduPoint.com
Forest Department, Civil Administration, Civil Society Jointly Kicks Off Green And Clean Kashmir Drive In Rawalakot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

The Forest department, Civil Administration and Civil society with joint venture launched Green and Clean Kashmir campaign in Rawalakot under the aegis of PAK Army on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Forest department, Civil Administration and Civil society with joint venture launched Green and Clean Kashmir campaign in Rawalakot under the aegis of PAK Army on Friday. The local Area Brigade Commander Brigadier Sajid, PAK Army officers, Commissioner Poonch Division Masood ur Rehman, teacher community, Students, Civil society and other walks of life formally launched the Green and Clean Kashmir campaign by planting saplings in Rawalakot.

The participants of the drive talking on the occasion appreciated the joint venture efforts of PAK Army, Civil administration and civil society for launching such environment friendly campaign and expressed their firm resolve to make the drive successful and result oriented.

The participants also appealed to citizens to put their share in Green and Clean campaign by planting saplings and ensuring their protection.

The local Area Brigade Commander Brigadier Sajid on the occasion said that plantation is vital for maintaining friendly environment and climate and saying that beauty of the region is only possible of having green forests which can provide neat and clean environment and protect the land from erosion, landslides and above all from global warming he added.

He said that every citizen should play their role in maintaining the healthy atmosphere by making the country green and clean.

