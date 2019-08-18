UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Department Distributes Saplings Among Citizens For Plantation

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Forest department distributes saplings among citizens for plantation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh Forest Department distributed saplings among the citizens here on Sunday as part of its plantation drive through three separate camps set up in different parts of the city.

The Forest Officer Hasnain Raza Baloch told that thousands of saplings were planted on Sunday in several localities including schools.

He told that thousands of saplings had been handed over to the citizens as well for the plantation.

He said the Forest Department wanted to sensitize the citizens about the importance of tree plantation in view of the prevailing climate change situation.

"Each individual should at least plant two trees and they also ought to look after those saplings as they grow into the trees like their children," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

2 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

3 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

3 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

4 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.