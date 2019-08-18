Forest department distributes saplings among citizens for plantation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh Forest Department distributed saplings among the citizens here on Sunday as part of its plantation drive through three separate camps set up in different parts of the city.

The Forest Officer Hasnain Raza Baloch told that thousands of saplings were planted on Sunday in several localities including schools.

He told that thousands of saplings had been handed over to the citizens as well for the plantation.

He said the Forest Department wanted to sensitize the citizens about the importance of tree plantation in view of the prevailing climate change situation.

"Each individual should at least plant two trees and they also ought to look after those saplings as they grow into the trees like their children," he said.