Forest department Haripur kicks off monsoon plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Haripur Forest Department Tuesday kicked off the distribution of free saplings during the monsoon with the target of planting 4 to 5 lakh saplings during the current season.

Community Development Officer (CDO) Haripur Obaidul Rahman told media that during the year 2022-23, 1.5 million new saplings will be planted throughout the district, up till now about 1 lakh saplings of Kakar, Phlai, Gond, Tali, Kachnar, Retha and Chirke have been distributed while work is going on to make this campaign more successful through the Village Council (VC) Secretaries.

He further said that the dream of a green Pakistan can only come true by the protection of forests and planting new trees, the citizens and farmers of Haripur should plant more trees on their lands and empty spaces.

By visiting various schools and educational institutions, the staff of the Forestry Department is providing awareness to the people about the importance of forests, to support the Forestry Department for the increase in urban forests and their protection, adding the CDO said.