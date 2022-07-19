UrduPoint.com

Forest Department Haripur Kicks Off Monsoon Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Forest department Haripur kicks off monsoon plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Haripur Forest Department Tuesday kicked off the distribution of free saplings during the monsoon with the target of planting 4 to 5 lakh saplings during the current season.

Community Development Officer (CDO) Haripur Obaidul Rahman told media that during the year 2022-23, 1.5 million new saplings will be planted throughout the district, up till now about 1 lakh saplings of Kakar, Phlai, Gond, Tali, Kachnar, Retha and Chirke have been distributed while work is going on to make this campaign more successful through the Village Council (VC) Secretaries.

He further said that the dream of a green Pakistan can only come true by the protection of forests and planting new trees, the citizens and farmers of Haripur should plant more trees on their lands and empty spaces.

By visiting various schools and educational institutions, the staff of the Forestry Department is providing awareness to the people about the importance of forests, to support the Forestry Department for the increase in urban forests and their protection, adding the CDO said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Haripur Media Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

48 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

2 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.