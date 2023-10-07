Forest Department launches green belt campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) In order to make the city green, the Forest Department on Saturday has launched Green Belt Campaign on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind. On the second day of Green Belt Campaign, the Forest Department has expedited the plantation of trees from Bilawal Chowk to Qalandi Morr, Zardari House Road, Buchehri Road, DC House Road and other areas of Nawabshah city.

On this occasion, the DC said that the Green Belt Campaign was launched to make the city green and environment friendly. Under the program more than 5000 trees of Neem, Sukh Chain, Terminal and other local varieties are being planted in the limits of Municipal Corporation, he said and added that instructions were issued to the Forest Department and Municipal Corporation for maintenance and looking after the trees planted in city areas.

APP/rzq