UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Department Oghi Seizes 500 Illegally Chopped Trees

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

Forest department Oghi seizes 500 illegally chopped trees

Forest department Oghi Tuesday seized 500 illegally chopped trees from government forest at Daro village and registered an FIR against the villagers, forest officials also shifted the seized timber to the Range headquarters Sher Ghar

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Forest department Oghi Tuesday seized 500 illegally chopped trees from government forest at Daro village and registered an FIR against the villagers, forest officials also shifted the seized timber to the Range headquarters Sher Ghar.

While talking to the media SDFO Oghi Saeed Wazir said that we have prepared a report and also lodged an FIR at the police station to take strict action against the timber smugglers.

He further said that during the patrolling of forest officials at village Daro they found that locals were chopping the trees from the government forest, they admonished them to stop the illegal act while the residents of the village Daro resisted and also abused forest officials.

The SDFO stated that after the incident forest officials registered an FIR at Phulra police station and also shifted the illegally chopped timber to range headquarters.

In another illegal tree chopping activity at Sher Ghar forest range timber smugglers opened gunfire on forest officials when they caught them red-handed and seized illegally chopped trees.

Block officer Muhammad Akram also registered a case at Darband Police Station against two accused.

Related Topics

Police Station Oghi FIR Media From Government

Recent Stories

Revved-up jab pace to ensure 70% of Spaniards immu ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh govt to give 564 jobs under deceased quota

13 minutes ago

Rabid dog bites six children in Pindigheab

13 minutes ago

US Marks Increase of 500,000 Job Openings in Febru ..

13 minutes ago

EU's Von der Leyen Worried About Turkey Quitting I ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.