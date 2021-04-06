Forest department Oghi seizes 500 illegally chopped trees

Forest department Oghi Tuesday seized 500 illegally chopped trees from government forest at Daro village and registered an FIR against the villagers, forest officials also shifted the seized timber to the Range headquarters Sher Ghar

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Forest department Oghi Tuesday seized 500 illegally chopped trees from government forest at Daro village and registered an FIR against the villagers, forest officials also shifted the seized timber to the Range headquarters Sher Ghar.

While talking to the media SDFO Oghi Saeed Wazir said that we have prepared a report and also lodged an FIR at the police station to take strict action against the timber smugglers.

He further said that during the patrolling of forest officials at village Daro they found that locals were chopping the trees from the government forest, they admonished them to stop the illegal act while the residents of the village Daro resisted and also abused forest officials.

The SDFO stated that after the incident forest officials registered an FIR at Phulra police station and also shifted the illegally chopped timber to range headquarters.

In another illegal tree chopping activity at Sher Ghar forest range timber smugglers opened gunfire on forest officials when they caught them red-handed and seized illegally chopped trees.

Block officer Muhammad Akram also registered a case at Darband Police Station against two accused.