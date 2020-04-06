UrduPoint.com
Forest Department Oghi Seizes Huge Quantity Of Illegal Timber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:14 PM

Forest department Oghi seizes huge quantity of illegal timber

Forest department, Tehsil Oghi, Ishfaq Khan Monday raided on various places of Tehsil seized huge quantity of illegal timber worth millions of rupees which was chopped during the coronavirus lockdown

Oghi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Block Officer, Forest department, Tehsil Oghi, Ishfaq Khan Monday raided on various places of Tehsil seized huge quantity of illegal timber worth millions of rupees which was chopped during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the details, block officer raided on villages including Shamdara, Chahra, Hawa Gali and others arrested the timber smugglers those were destroying the forest seized huge quantity of timber and imposed more than 100000 rupees fine on timber smugglers.

Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Saeed Wazi told to media that during the coronavirus lockdown situation we have opted social distancing policy as directed by the government but through a comprehensive strategy have also remained vigilant and continued the protection of the forests in the area.

He further said that owing to lockdown people were stuck at their homes and timber mafia has tried to get the benefit and chopped the trees in various areas of Tehsil Oghi but our guards are still performing duties have informed the department and we have caught the smugglers red handed.

