Forest department planted 1,647,364 saplings in 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Forest Department here planted 1,647,364 saplings under Prime Minister's '10 billion tree tsunami' program across Faisalabad division during 2020.

This was stated by Divisional Director Forests Dr Wajihuddin while talking to APP here on Monday. He said that the saplings of Shisham, Bakain, Mulberry (Shehtoot), Neem, Sukh Chain and other varieties had been planted at the premises of government and semi-government institutions.

He said that the eco-friendly samplings were planted in Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Sammundri, Kamali, Gojra and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that 1,267,035 sapling of different types were grown in government nurseries across the division, while remaining plants were arranged through other sources. He said that 1,226,135 saplings were planted at government institutions premises, including police stations ,while 4800 were planted in defense agencies offices and 566,312 saplings were planted at private farms.