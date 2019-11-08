Forest department sizes huge quantity of illicit timber

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : The forest department Friday seized huge quantity of illicit timber while foiling a bid to smuggle from village Dhaki Khaeetar Union Council Bara Hotar of Galiyat, chief conservator said.

He said cost of the timber was approximately in millions of rupees, adding that on the complaints of locals of Galiyat the forest department took notice of illegal chopping of the forests of Jandar Bari, Bakot and Beerngali.

The chief conservator said the illicit timber was ready for transportation to other areas but the timely crackdown by the forest department frustrated the smugglers.

The forest department ordered an inquiry into the illegal cutting of forest in Galiyat, the official said and added that due to insufficient staff the smugglers succeed to cut trees. He urged the locals to keep eye on illicit cutting of forest and informed the department in case of any suspicious activities in their areas.