UrduPoint.com

Forest Department Sizes Two Loaded Trucks Of Timber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timber

The officials of Forest department on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle timber and seized two loaded pickup trucks from timber smugglers

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The officials of Forest department on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle timber and seized two loaded pickup trucks from timber smugglers.

According to the detail, forest office Oghi patrolling teams headed by SDFO Farhan seized two loaded pickup trucks in the night and foiled smuggling.

The SDFO also imposed a heavy fine of Rs60500 on them.

The seized pickup trucks along with timber were impounded in Forest Range headquarters Oghi while a case under the forest act was also registered at Oghi police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Oghi From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Kara ..

PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard

11 seconds ago
 Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

13 seconds ago
 NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy agai ..

NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy against big fish

15 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

18 seconds ago
 Training session held for rescuers

Training session held for rescuers

22 seconds ago
 Names of suspects placed on ECL

Names of suspects placed on ECL

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.