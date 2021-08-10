Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timber

(@FahadShabbir)

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The officials of Forest department on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle timber and seized two loaded pickup trucks from timber smugglers.

According to the detail, forest office Oghi patrolling teams headed by SDFO Farhan seized two loaded pickup trucks in the night and foiled smuggling.

The SDFO also imposed a heavy fine of Rs60500 on them.

The seized pickup trucks along with timber were impounded in Forest Range headquarters Oghi while a case under the forest act was also registered at Oghi police station.