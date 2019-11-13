UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Department Takes Measures Against Illegal Hunting

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:58 AM

Forest department takes measures against illegal hunting

The department is taking effective measures to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district, says Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed here on Wednesday

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The department is taking effective measures to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district, says Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed here on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said the targets had been achieved with the help of local people of Gilgit Baltistan, adding the departments had imposed ban on the illegal hunting in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He was of the view that the people of Gilgit Baltistan could earn revenue through taking care of wildlife. He said the department had achieved its targets with help of local people. He said that every year several foreign hunters come and get the license for hunting in different places, adding the government charged them in Dollars. He said committees of local people had been formed to keep an eye on the illegal hunters.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

32 seconds ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

35 seconds ago

Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Pre ..

37 seconds ago

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed ..

39 seconds ago

Another spell of smog engulfs Lahore

18 minutes ago

Case adjourned as Meesha’s lawyer not appeared o ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.