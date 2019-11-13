Forest department takes measures against illegal hunting

The department is taking effective measures to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district, says Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed here on Wednesday

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The department is taking effective measures to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district, says Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed here on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said the targets had been achieved with the help of local people of Gilgit Baltistan, adding the departments had imposed ban on the illegal hunting in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He was of the view that the people of Gilgit Baltistan could earn revenue through taking care of wildlife. He said the department had achieved its targets with help of local people. He said that every year several foreign hunters come and get the license for hunting in different places, adding the government charged them in Dollars. He said committees of local people had been formed to keep an eye on the illegal hunters.