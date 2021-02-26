UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Department To Plant 260,000 Saplings

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Forest Department to plant 260,000 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Forest Department will plant 260,000 saplings in Faisalabad division during the spring tree plantation drive, under Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt said on Friday that the department had prepared ample stock of saplings of various kinds and farmers would be provided each sapling for Rs 2 only while these saplings would be to provided to the education Department, Health Department and army offices free of cost to achieve the target of maximum tree plantation.

He said that the Forest Department field staff has been assigned targets so that they could persuade farmers for planting maximum trees during the recent campaign, he added.

