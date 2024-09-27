Open Menu

Forest Department To Start Crackdown Against Encroachment

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Sukkur Forest Department on Friday has launched a crackdown on encroachment, seeking to protect forest land from illegal occupation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hosh Muhammad Shar has requested the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur to approach the Home Department for the detention of individuals involved in encroachment under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance for 90 days.

The operation, set to run from October 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, aims to prevent the illegal cultivation of Rabi crops and further environmental damage.

The key objectives of the crackdown are Protect forest land from illegal occupation and encroachment, Safeguard against environmental degradation and promote sustainable forest and detain individuals involved in encroachment under the MPO Ordinance.

The Forest Department's efforts are crucial in preserving Sindh's unique forests, which face challenges due to low rainfall and subtropical location.

