Forest Department's Officer, Guard Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Forest department's officer, guard suspended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Block officer and guard of the forest department were suspended on Saturday over charges of stealing wood from jungle of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Syed Asad Imran Sherazi said an enquiry was initiated against Forest Block Officer, Amjad Nadeem Rongha and the guard Muhammed Akram after suspended them over said allegation.

Yesterday, residents of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area had foiled theft attempt of timber mafia to steal wood in connivance with officials of forest department from public jungle located in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

They caught a thief identified as Kalu Khan with his axe and handed him over to the area police.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), forest team reached at the jungle a ti off and took the cut wood into custody.

DFO vowed to take strict measures against the officials concerned if they were proved guilty. He said they were endeavouring hard to check wood theft.

