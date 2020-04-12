Forest Dept accountant dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior accountant of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has been died due to deadly coronavirus and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Ibrar Khan, who was serving on the post of accountant at the office of Chief Conservator of Forests KP at Peshawar, has lost the battle for life due to coronavirus, his family confirmed.

Later, his body was shifted to his ancestral village Mohib Banda in Nowshera district where he was laid to rest.

His funeral prayer was offered by few people as per the district administration guidelines.

The victim was settled in Peshawar.

His native mohalla has been sealed and tests of his family members were sent to laboratory for investigation.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Ali Gohar Khan, Consevotors Shafqat Munir, Toheedul Haq Tauheed, DFO Peshawar Gulzar Rehman and others officials of the Forest Department have expressed deep condolences over the sad demise of Ibrar Khan.

They prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.