UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Dept Accountant Dies Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Forest Dept accountant dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior accountant of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has been died due to deadly coronavirus and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Ibrar Khan, who was serving on the post of accountant at the office of Chief Conservator of Forests KP at Peshawar, has lost the battle for life due to coronavirus, his family confirmed.

Later, his body was shifted to his ancestral village Mohib Banda in Nowshera district where he was laid to rest.

His funeral prayer was offered by few people as per the district administration guidelines.

The victim was settled in Peshawar.

His native mohalla has been sealed and tests of his family members were sent to laboratory for investigation.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Ali Gohar Khan, Consevotors Shafqat Munir, Toheedul Haq Tauheed, DFO Peshawar Gulzar Rehman and others officials of the Forest Department have expressed deep condolences over the sad demise of Ibrar Khan.

They prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Nowshera May Prayer Post Family Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

1 hour ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

2 hours ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees for 94 services

2 hours ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.