UrduPoint.com

Forest Dept Achieves 84pc Tree Plantation Target

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The divisional Forest Department has achieved 84 per cent of tree plantation target by planting 1,182,502 saplings during the current tree plantation drive across the division.

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihuddin said here on Friday that the department had set a target of planting 1,408,000 samplings in two districts, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad, of which 1,182,502 saplings have been planted.

He said that in district Faisalabad, 483,045 saplings have been planted against the set target of 671,500, while in district Toba Tek Singh, 699,457 saplings have been planted against 736,500 target.

Faisalabad Toba Tek Singh

More Stories From Pakistan

