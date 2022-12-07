UrduPoint.com

Forest Dept Achieves 86 Percent Plantation Target In Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The divisional forest department has so far planted 1,217,807 environment friendly saplings of trees in two districts of the division, showing 86 percent target of plantation.

A target of plantation was fixed at 1,408,000 at public and private institutes across the division.

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihuddin said here Wednesday that 717,712 saplings were planted against the target of 736,500 at government forests, public sector departments, defence institutes, private lands and tehsils in Toba Tek Singh district.

Similarly, 500,095 trees against the target 671,500 were planted in two tehsilsSamundri and Jaranwala of Faisalabad district.

He said that hundred percent plantation target would be achieved shortly.

