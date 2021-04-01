Forest Dept follows SOPs in spring plantation campaign under 10 BTAP: CCF

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Conservator of Forest, Ali Gohar Khan here Thursday said forest department was following anti coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during spring plantation campaigns to provide jobs opportunities to labourers and achieve the set targets under 10 billion trees project (10BTAP).

He expressed these views during his visit to Kacha Ghari plantation site at Peshawar. Conservator Southern Circle, Gulzar Rehman and Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar briefed the chief conservator about ongoing spring plantation and observance of SOPs by labourers and field staff.

Chief Conservator said SOPs was being followed during spring plantation, which was currently underway in the province under 10 billion trees afforestration project and six feet distance among labourers were maintained.

He said 10 BTAP was the fourth largest plantation project and first of Pakistan under which additional one billion trees would be planted by 2024 in KP.

Ali Gohar urged people and farmers to plant maximum saplings as they can to make KP lush green.