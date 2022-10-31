Forest dept lacks manpower to guard trees from theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :South Punjab Forest Department lacked about 28 percent of staff to guard and protect forests and trees from timber mafia and wood- thieves, official sources revealed on Monday.

The existing staff also faced a shortage of proper infrastructure for the protection of trees sources said, adding that total area of forest cover in the region was above 0.66 million acres, including the land along roads, banks of canals, deserts, and alike areas. The department was offering motorcycles to forest guards to ensure strict monitoring of the trees on forest land, the sources hinted.

The official sources remarked that 10.9 million indigenous plants were being installed across south Punjab under the 10 billion Tsunami project. Tree plantation would help improve natural habitat not only for birds but also promote greenery and a clean atmosphere.

"For the promotion of tree plantations, the Forest Department established special nurseries to provide plants to the general public against subsidized rates.

Each plant is being sold at two rupees only. The plants are also being given to schools, and government offices. The role of armed forces in tree plantations is also important as a huge number of plants were installed in the forces' offices," said sources.

A strict mechanism was evolved for the verification of installation of plants. The trees are observed through the Geographical Information System (GIS).

Although, sources said, the department's guards are regularly monitoring the plants, nearly 28 percent of the seats are laying vacant, making it difficult to guard the forest areas.

In reply to a question about the protection of the existing trees, the sources added that the process of counting the existing trees across south Punjab was done in 2006, which was now resumed by the department, and would be completed soon.