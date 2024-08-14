Forest dept plant 50,000 saplings on Independence Day: Rubab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Forest Department (Extension Wing) celebrated 78th Independence Day by planting 50,000 saplings at different areas of the district on Wednesday.

In a ceremony organized at Government Associate College for Girls Khangarh in connection with Independence Day Celebrations, SDO Forest Department, Masooma Rubab Jafri said that the department decided to celebrate Independence Day with a new dedication by planting maximum trees across the district.

She said that country was facing challenges like climate change and it was responsibility of every citizen to play role for making arrangements to deal with the challenges.

She said that the forest department has celebrated the day by planting 50,000 saplings, adding that the department has also distributed saplings among students, civil society members and other organizations to plant for Pakistan.

Principal of the College Farrah Deeba lauded the efforts of the forest department and stressed upon the need of more tree plantation in the country. She urged students to plant as maximum as possible trees in their native areas.

APP/kmr/thh