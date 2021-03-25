UrduPoint.com
Forest Dept Planted 50,214 Saplings

Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Forest dept planted 50,214 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Forest Department Extension Division planted 50,214 saplings during current plantation campaign across Faisalabad division, said Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt.

Talking to media after planting a sapling at National Textile University (NTU) here on Thursday, he said the department had fixed a target of planting 261,000 saplings during the current plantation drive.

Out of it, 50,214 saplings of different types have so far been planted while the remaining target would be achieved soon. He said that the Forest Department field staff has been assigned targets so that the plantation target could be achieved at the earliest.

