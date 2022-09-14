Forest dept plants 1.099mn plants during monsoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has planted over 1.099 million plants of different species during ongoing monsoon season in the province.

According to spokesman of KP Forest Department, 539, 215 plants were also planted under urban forestry during in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said these plants were planted in KP till August 31, 2022.

He said plantation under 10 billion afforestation project was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts to achieve the set targets.

The spokesman said tree plantation was an easiest way to counter global warming and glacial issues and urged masses to plant maximum saplings.