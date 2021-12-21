Forest dept plants 42.731 mln saplings

Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan said that the forest department successfully achieved 93 percent of the designated target of monsoon tree planting campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan said that the forest department successfully achieved 93 percent of the designated target of monsoon tree planting campaign.

He said that 42.731 million saplings were planted across the province during the last six months from July 1 to December 15.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on tree plantation, chalk out future course of action and to set spring tree plantation targets, here on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the results of tree planting so far, the Minister said that despite the scarcity of resources, the department was moving towards the set goal.

He further stated that all capabilities were being utilized for Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Green Pakistan.

He said the forest department was only 7 percent away from the plantation target which would be achieved by the end of this month. He added that the total target of Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign was to plant 455 million trees.

In most of the districts more trees were planted than the target i.e. 110 percent in Sargodha division, 105 percent in Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions, 102 percent in Lahore division, 98 percent in Bahawalpur division, 99.5 percent in Faisalabaddivision, 95 percent in DG Khan division, 78 percent in Rawalpindi division and75 percent in Multan division.