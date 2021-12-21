UrduPoint.com

Forest Dept Plants 42.731 Mln Saplings

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:05 PM

Forest dept plants 42.731 mln saplings

Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan said that the forest department successfully achieved 93 percent of the designated target of monsoon tree planting campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan said that the forest department successfully achieved 93 percent of the designated target of monsoon tree planting campaign.

He said that 42.731 million saplings were planted across the province during the last six months from July 1 to December 15.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on tree plantation, chalk out future course of action and to set spring tree plantation targets, here on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the results of tree planting so far, the Minister said that despite the scarcity of resources, the department was moving towards the set goal.

He further stated that all capabilities were being utilized for Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Green Pakistan.

He said the forest department was only 7 percent away from the plantation target which would be achieved by the end of this month. He added that the total target of Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign was to plant 455 million trees.

In most of the districts more trees were planted than the target i.e. 110 percent in Sargodha division, 105 percent in Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions, 102 percent in Lahore division, 98 percent in Bahawalpur division, 99.5 percent in Faisalabaddivision, 95 percent in DG Khan division, 78 percent in Rawalpindi division and75 percent in Multan division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Progress July December All From Million

Recent Stories

Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversar ..

Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversary of US Capitol Riot - Stateme ..

27 seconds ago
 Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine ..

Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine for fraud

29 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

2 minutes ago
 9 gamblers arrested during raid

9 gamblers arrested during raid

2 minutes ago
 Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.