Forest Dept Plants Seasonal Flowers In Quetta

Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:01 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The provincial forest department, on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, has initiated a drive to plant seasonal flowers alongside the main passages of the provincial capital including red zone.

"The drive aimed to enhance the beauty of the city, once called Little Paris," said Forest Secretary Siddique Mandokhel.

He noted that CM issued special directives for plantation of seasonal flowers alongside the main passages of the city with the purpose to restore the beauty of Quetta.

He also called upon people to come forward and play their role in flower plantation drive. Earlier, the forest secretary visited various localities and inspected the team planting flowers in the city. In the first phase of drive, flowers have been planted at red zone surrounding Chief Minister Secretariat, Governor House and Civil Secretariat.

