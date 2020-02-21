Forest dept register 421000 acres land reserved for Forest Category: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing Town Planning, Religious Affairs Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had recognized the active efforts of the officers of Forest Department for entering/registering the record of 421,000 acres of land reserved under the Forest category with the Land Utilization Wing of Sindh Revenue Department during the last three months.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Land Utilization Record regarding Forest department issues at the office of Senior Member board of Revenue.

The total land reserved for Forest category has been increased from 600,000 to 1,021,000 acres registered/entered in the Land Utilization Record within short time of two to three months as this was entered/registered category between 1892 to 2019 year Land Utilization Department.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Kazi Shahid Pervaiz, Chief Conservator of Forest Riaz Waggan and Chief Conservator Aijaz A Nizamani , DC Jamshoro Capt. Fariduddin and other respective officials of Revenue and Forest Department attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that now onwards no land would be allotted under Forest Category to any body and no right of ownership will be given to any other person.

The Minister has directed that both the Revenue and Forest departments would jointly make efforts to protect the approximate land of 2.5 million acres by registering/entering into the official land record as a protective forests land.

The Minister Forest elaborated that data and record of all Forest land are being digitalized and will ensure proper vigilance and monitored to further improve the working of the Forest Department on modern lines.

The Minster further directed that all pending Forest Department issues in the office of Revenue and Commissioner would be disposed off without any delay in line with the directives of the Supreme Court.

The matters and issues of illegal occupancy pertaining to Forest Department would also be finalized and made it as Forests property, in compliance with the Supreme Court directives in letter and spirit, he added.