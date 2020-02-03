UrduPoint.com
Forest Dept Starts Spring Plantation Campaign In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Forest dept starts spring plantation campaign in Hazara

The KP forest department would plant around 3.5 million sapling of different species in Abbottabad and Haripur districts under 10 billion tress afforestation project (10BTAP) during ongoing spring season to offset the growing effects of climate change and global warming

Community Development Officer Haripur district Ubaidur Rehman told to media that spring afforestation has been started in Hazara division where 3.5 million saplings would be planted with help of defence forces, nation building departments, NGOs, farmers and general public. For first time, he said five types of fruit plants were being given to people under 10 BTAP.

Forest department Gallies division Abbottabad would distribute 0.9 million plants including 0.45 million would be sown with help of defence forces and rest of the plants would planted with help of civil society, district administration and others.

Watershed division would plant 1.6 million saplings including plantation of 0.6 million with help of defence forces and Cantonment board Havelian, 0.4 million through block plantation while rest of the 0.6 million plants would be sown in three circles Abbottabad, Havelian and Sherwan.

In Haripur, 0.9 million saplings would be planted where 0.2 million plants have already been distributed under 10 BTAP under Forest Department Community Development Programme in the district.

He further said that plant distribution was in progress in all the district with the help of civil society, educational institutions, former local bodies members, government officials, and others.

