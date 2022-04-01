Forest Dept takes precautionary measures to protect forest from fire

The Department of Forest Environment and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has chalked out a plan to prevent incident of fire eruption in forest and directed the district administration to impose section 144 for any kind of fire in the forest from May to September

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Department of Forest Environment and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has chalked out a plan to prevent incident of fire eruption in forest and directed the district administration to impose section 144 for any kind of fire in the forest from May to September.

An official letter by the Department of Forest, Environment and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners was issued on Friday.

The Divisional Forest Fire Management Team under the supervision of the Commissioner also directed to take precautionary measures to ban all types of fireworks and campfires under section 144.

The management of the Rescue 1122 also asked to check all fire extinguishers in advance. Forest Fire Management Team Establish Buffer Zone and take precautionary measures to remove weeds etc. from government installations.

In this connection, Emergency Commander for Peshawar and other Districts exclusively privately owned forests, would be appointed in view of the fear of forest fires in Peshawar, the plan on GPS taken in the last 10 years should be covered.

The letter stated that all dense forests like Mankial across the province should be monitored daily by drones. Rapid Response Team directed to strictly adhere to prevailing SOPs to control forest fires.