Forest Dept to plant 15,000 saplings at Miranpur Jungle

(@imziishan)

The Forest Department Multan will plant 15,000 saplings at Miranpur Jungle on August 24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The Forest Department Multan will plant 15,000 saplings at Miranpur Jungle on August 24.

A total of 1,300 students from different schools would participate in the plantation campaign under the 'Billion tree tsunami, said an official of the Forest Department. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Khan Tareen would offer resources for plantation of 15,000 saplings within. The plantation campaign would not only encourage others to plant trees but also add to the beauty of the area. Miranpur Jungle is located near Lodharan.

About the care after plantation of trees, he said that the Forest Department would continuously monitor and take care of the newly planted saplings.

Responding to a question, he said that the incumbent government earmarked huge funds for the plantation drive. He said that Rs 28 billion would be spent on plantation of trees. Equal focus is being given on urban forestry.

In Multan city, 18,000 big plants have also been planted. Another 12,000 saplings would be planted within next few days. In the city, the plants are being planted at Qaswar Gardezi Road, Chungi Number 9, Qamar Abbas Shaheed Road, Fort Qasim, NHA office and some other locations of the city. Different departments including MDA, PHA, Municipal, Environment and some other departments were also extending cooperation in the plantation campaign.