Forest Dept To Plant 22.246mn Saplings In Merged Tribal Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Forest Dept to plant 22.246mn saplings in merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The spring plantation campaign was formally started in merged tribal districts where about 22.246 million saplings would be planted with an assistance of farmers, national buildings departments and general public.

Under Plant for Pakistan, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurrum, Amir Nawaz and Divisional Forest Officer, Muham mad Ismail planted sapling at Mir Kalam Baba in Parachinar, Kurrum tribal district.

The forest officials informed that these plants would be planted in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Orakzai and Khurrum tribal districts during spring campaign.

The target would be achieved with the assistance of farmers, village development communities, civil society, NGOs, educational institutions, general public and national buildings departments.

Similarly, 13.026 million seedlings would be sown in southern circle comprising Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Hangu.

Likewise, 42.315 million plants would be raised in northern forest region-2 Hazara division comprising Haripur, Abbottabad, Batagram, Kohistan Upper, Mansehra, Kohistan Lower and Palas Kolai while 26.

843 million plantation target was sit for Malakand division comprising Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Dir Upper and Dir Lower.

As many as 104.882 million saplings would be planted under conventional plantation in KP.

Out of 104 million target, 63.023 million would be planted through departmental plantation, 1.177 million through mass planting as well as urban and peri-urban plantation, 29.071 million through farm forestry, 1.744 million through village development committees, 5.552 million by defense forces, 2.652 million by educational institutions besides 4.635 million on 8811 acres through sowing and doubling.

DFO Ismail Khan and Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz urged tribal people to plant maximum saplings in their lands for their own economic benefits.

They said trees plantation was an easiest way to combate climate change challenges and air pollution besides making Pakistan lush green.

