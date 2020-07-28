Forest Dept to plant 35mn saplings during monsoon in KP: Environment Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department would plant 35 million saplings of different species during ongoing monsoon to offset the looming threats of climate change.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said the target would be achieved with assistance of farmers, public, Government departments and others relevant stakeholders.

The minister said during ongoing monsoon season, 35 million saplings would be planted in the province. Out of these plants, 26.3 million would be planted through forest department and 8.7 million through various Government, NGOs and others organizations besides farmers and general public.

He said MOUs have been signed with education, Industries and Agriculture departments regarding monsoon plantation campaigns.

Work on preparation of Vision 2030 and formulation of ecotourism policy have been started for ensuring sustainable conservation and protection of the green gold.

He said Rs5 billion have been saved during first phase of billion trees afforestation project (BTAP).

The Minister said total cost of first phase of (BTAP 2014-18) was Rs22 billion and the project was completed on Rs17 billion, thus Rs5 billion was saved for the exchequer.

He said a plantation target of one billion saplings had been set for first phase of BTAP against which 1.18 billion saplings were planted during 2014-18 in KP.

The Minister said forest change detection via satellite images through Suparco regarding assessment of forest resources by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2067 afforestation sites undertaken under BTAP reflecting an overall positive change of 60.13pc and 70.81pc respectively had testified authenticity of the massive plantations in KP.

Following enormous successes of BTAP in KP, he said 10BTAP was launched across the country under which additional one billion saplings would be planted in KP by 2023.

Total cost of 10 BTAP was Rs27 billion for KP under which Rs13.5 billion would be provided by KP govt and remaining by Federal Government, he said.

He said 167million saplings were planted so far in the province under 10BTAP.

Under the Green Growth Initiative (GGI), he said green growth strategy and REDD+ have been formulated and first range management policy was implemented.

Formulation of urban forest policy was in pipeline and baseline for ecotourism policy is prepared.

Accelerated Implementation Program has been approved for merged areas besides introduction of concept of knowledge parks.

The Minister said preparation of vision 2030 of forest department was in progress and three new pleasantries at Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram forests divisions were established.

Ishtiaq Urmar said 123,170 cubic feet illegal timber had been confiscated and Rs41.771 million fine recovered from forest offenders during last five years. During this period, 209 habitual forest offenders were arrested and 918 convicted and sent behind the bars.

He said 141,468 canal encroached state lands were retrieved mostly in DI Khan, Galyat and Malakand regions besides extension of forest ordnance 2002 to newly merged areas for protection and management of forest resources and accordingly 38 forest check posts were established.

During last five years, he said Rs784.08 million revenue and Rs2773.487 million under Forest Development Fund were collected.

He said 13 officials of forest department including 10 forest guards had sacrificed their lives and six permanently disabled in fight against fire and timber mafia.

Environmental Tribunal were setup to decide cases and action were taken against pollution emitting marble, chip boards and polythene plastic bags units.

Six national parks were established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to protect and conserve wildlife resources.

The Minister said eucalyptus were useful in waterlogged areas besides fulfilling firewood needs of the ever growing population and reducing pressure on existing forests.

He said WWF, BONN Challenge, IUCN, COP-21, IUCN and UN General Assembly has recognized and appreciated BTAP.