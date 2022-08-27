Forest dept to plant 6m saplings in division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has set a target of planting more than 6 million saplings in the division till December 31 to control environmental pollution.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Conservative Officer Forest Niaz Muhammad said 955,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha, 1,498,000 in Khushab, 1,872,000 in Mianwali and 1,681,000 in Bhakkar districts.

He said that so far 1,298,305 trees had been planted in the division out of which 560,000 saplings in Sargodha, 278,680 in Khushab, 321,492 in Mianwali and in Bhakar district 189,133 saplings in Bhakar district had been planted in different places.

The forest department had completed all arrangements to provide new saplings inthe division, he added.