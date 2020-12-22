The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has decided to take a lead role in implementation of the Prime Minister's billion trees honey initiative to increase honey production, alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for jobless youth

Iftikhar Khalil, Director Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP), Environment and Forest Department told APP on Tuesday that billion trees honey initiative, which was recently launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was a landmark programme that would help give tremendous boost to honey sector in the country.

"My department is ready to take a lead role in implementation of this landmark programme in KP and the rich experience that our staff had gained during first phase of PTI Govt' flagship Billion Trees Affortration Programme (BTAP) comprising five long years, would be fully utilized to give upward push to honey's production and generate employment opportunities for youth," he told APP.

Terming billion trees honey initiative is a landmark programme, he said it would prove instrumental in increasing honey production, alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for a large number of people especially in KP and merged tribal districts.

Iftikhar Khalil said this landmark initiative was a part of the Prime Minister's vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan that would help promote tree plantation to support production of honey in the country including KP under 10 Billion Tree Afforestration Programme (10BTAP).

He said honey production has increased in KP due to PTI government flagship BTAP and large-size honey hives could be seen in the newly raised forests including Ghari Chandan Peshawar, D I Khan, Malakand, Hazara and others districts, making positive effects on the overall honey's production in Pakistan.

"The billion trees project has immensely helped increased bees flora in KP that saved time and money of local beekeepers who often visited Punjab and Azad Kashmir for bees flora in the past especially during winter season," he told APP.

He said plantation of trees, including Kao, Phulai, Ber, Kikar and other bee flora was being encouraged under 10 BTAP and raising of over 1.20 billion plants during first phase of BTAP has increased forests cover to around 27 percent of the total land of KP against 20pc in 2013.

Khalil said efforts would be made to encourage thousands of beekeepers besides providing necessary technical training to them to bolster honey's production in wake of billion trees honey initiative. Around three lacs colonies are being used by 10,000 beekeepers for producing 7,500 metric tons of honey per year.

The production of honey would be enhanced to 70,000 metric tons of honey from the same harvest by using modern bee keeping gears, training on latest techniques, standardization and certification of the product and intensive marketing besides adaptation of latest purification techniques.

The marketing of 70,000 metric tons of honey was expected to generate about Rs 35-43 billion revenue for the national kitty besides provide green jobs to about 87,000 people.

He said Kamyab Jawan Programme was a landmark programme of the Federal Government extended to KP that could be used by youth interested in beekeeping and his department was ready to provide technical training to youth in this regard.

Iftikhar Khalil said 10 BTAP was a lifeline project in green sector that would help counter challenges of climate change besides making Pakistan a land of honey.